Staff facing layoffs at The Warehouse are 'suicidal' and 'in a bad way' following the country's largest retailer's plans to overhaul the way it operates, according to a union.

But Pejman Okhovat, chief executive of The Warehouse, said the company had been in constant contact with team members and had offered "a range of support" including paid-for counselling to staff affected by the proposals.

The company is proposing a number of changes within its business, including closing its regional distribution centres and opening a centralised facility to improve the company's online shopping service.

Along with that, eight stores have been subject to a radical "pilot" scheme which has resulted in significant changes to staff rosters.

First Union national coordinator Kate Davis said the union's concern was far greater than the retail company's plans to close 11 regional fulfilment centres and centralise its operations.

"Our real concern is the pilot that is being run in the Bay of Plenty and that's going to affect hundreds of workers," Davis said.

The pilot scheme began in March and will be completed on May 31 - that's when workers will find out if they will still have jobs.

"They are calling it a pilot and a change in hours but in eight stores they gave workers rosters with no hours on them. They reissued rosters and disestablishing all shifts.

"We've got workers who have gone from 38.5 hours per week that have been rostered three 3-hour shifts or no shift in some instances. In the new rosters there are one-hour shifts, two-hour shifts and three-hour shifts," Davis said.

It was impossible to know just how many people the "pilot programme" would affect at this stage, she said.

"There's eight stores and you're looking at over 100 workers at each store."

Davis said The Warehouse wanted the plans for its distribution centre finalised within a month. It was proposed with workers on May 14.

"We're concerned about how the workers are being treated and how the changes are being introduced and why there is a perceived lack of job, why the company is touting this as possible redundancies."

The Warehouse said it would need 100 jobs for the centralised distribution facility but Davis said it was alarming it had not said it would rehire the 150 expected to be affected by redundancies.

"They said there was going to be new roles available at the distribution centre which will be great for the Auckland workers, however, with the pilot in the regional areas and Auckland they have failed to impose and kind of hiring freeze. They told the union they would put a hiring freeze across all brands - that has not occurred."

Some staff had received blank rosters since changes, and Davis said she had received correspondence from workers that were "considering bad things" following changes to rosters at the eight stores.

"People are in a really bad place, workers with suicidal thoughts, people worried they won't be able to pay their mortgage - it has been the worst two months in my work as union organiser."

Pejman Okhovat, chief executive of The Warehouse. Photo / File

The Union was worried the pilot programme would be rolled out wider than the eight stores indicated, she said.

The Warehouse CEO Pejman Okhovat said the company had offered "a range of support" including paid-for counselling.

"The changes are still at proposal stage and we have asked team members for feedback. In any change, re-deployment is always our first option and if the proposals go ahead we will look to re-deploy as many people as possible," Okhovat said.

"The pilot at the eight stores overall is offering more hours, not less so there are shift options available. We acknowledge change can be difficult and we always do our best to ensure team members are fully supported. If and when we hear of any team member struggling in any way we will ensure support is there for them."

In the announcement this morning, Okhovat said proposed changes to the way the eight stores operate was "designed to improve response times and service levels, particularly as customer interaction volumes increase".

"The proposed changes to the way the centres operate include increasing service hours and adding flexibility, particularly around scaling up peak periods such as Christmas. This will address the continued strong online customer growth, which requires ongoing flexibility to manage customer demand and make use of new technologies," he said.

Part of this proposal would see enquiries handled by either Wiri or Hamilton customer engagement centres and in some cases by a global partner, he said.

The Warehouse is still in discussions with the undisclosed global partner.

First Union said The Warehouse had not provided figures on the proposed number of redundancies but estimated that it would be more than the indicated 150 staff.

The Warehouse will provide its staff within an update on the proposals tomorrow.

