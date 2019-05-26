As many as 150 jobs are on the line as part of The Warehouse group's proposal to close distribution centres.

The retail group is planning to consolidate 11 regional distribution centres into one central facility, Stuff reported.

A spokeswoman for The Warehouse said the move would improve the company's online shopping service.

The new distribution centre would create about 100 jobs, but that it was unclear whether any of the 150 affected staff would be re-employed at the single facility.

The Herald has contacted the Warehouse and First Union for more information.

This move comes after a major leadership restructure last year, which affected 180 jobs across 92 stores.

Those changes hit supervisors and team leaders.

At the time, Kate Davis, First Union national coordinator for The Warehouse, said the changes were about cost-cutting.

"I think this is a far cry from The Warehouse we used to know, that Stephen Tindall built, which was like a community-based organisation that gave back to the workers," Davis said.