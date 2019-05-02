New images have just been released of views from New Zealand's tallest office block with architects Warren and Mahoney posting the photos from the top of the $1 billion Commercial Bay on Auckland's waterfront.

Plans showing the finished tower (centre). Photo/Warren and Mahoney

The tower is now up between the bottom of Queen St and Quay St where Fletcher Construction is finishing work on the project, due to open later this year, and where hundreds of people will have their offices.

Workers this week on the top level 40, Commercial Bay. Photo/Warren and Mahoney

The pictures from architects Blair Johnston and Michael Mason show workers on the open top level finishing the building for NZX-listed Precinct Properties. Warren and Mahoney designed the building with Woods Bagot of San Francisco and NH Architects of Melbourne.

The new images are captioned "views from level 37 and the roof of Commercial Bay" and were taken yesterday in bright sunshine and clear skies.

A second image shows four workers in helmets and hi-vis vests on the open top floor of the block, working with reinforcing steel, just beneath the formwork for the rooftop feature, now visible from many points around the city.

A third image shows the same workers but from another vantage point, beneath the roof top feature, the New Zealand's tallest crane visible in the background.

NZ's tallest crane behind a pillar, level 40, Commercial Bay. Photo/Warren and Mahoney

The 39,000sq m tower has 3.9ha of indoor floorspace, of which 80 per cent has been leased to lawyers Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts and DLA Piper.

PwC and Regus has also leased space, with the accountants and consultants shifting from the existing 26-level PwC tower on the Lower Albert St/Quay St corner.

The new tower will be called PwC, taking the name of the existing building across the road. The wider scheme, which includes developing a neighbouring hotel above the existing 1 Queen St or HSBC House, is called Commercial Bay. This is the historical name of the area, referring to trade on the waterfront.

Breath-taking views to the North Shore. Photo/Warren and Mahoney

Commercial Bay or the new PwC tower has twin-tunnel City Rail Link infrastructure underground, 278 carparks on lower levels, a 95m cut-through laneway for access from Lower Albert St and lower Queen St, restaurants, bars and 19,000sq m of retail.