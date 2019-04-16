Australians have chosen Air New Zealand as the country's most respected company.

New Zealand's national airline carrier outperformed significantly larger Australian businesses and household names to retain its top spot for a record third consecutive year, according to the Reputation Institute's Australian Corporate Reputation Index.

Christopher Luxon, Air New Zealand chief executive, said he was thrilled the airline's unwavering customer focus has been recognised for the third year running.

"Air New Zealand is in the business of world-class journeys and maintaining such an outstanding performance year in, year out, is down to the incredible efforts of our people to push boundaries and continually enhance all aspects of our customer experience.



"Customer focus underpins reputation leadership. We maintain our leading position by continuing to invest in our aircraft, products and services and by bringing genuine Kiwi warmth to the 17 million journeys we're part of every year."

The study, which lists 60 corporates, is voted on by more than 10,000 Australians.

According to Air New Zealand's website, the carrier operates more trans-Tasman routes than any other airline, including more than 130 weekly non-stop flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Qantas Airways, Australia's largest airline, had to settle for second spot, while electronics store JB Hi-Fi was third.

The Australian banking and financial services sector took the hardest hit, with the big four banks (Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac) and financial services company AMP all ranking in the bottom 10.

AMP fell 18 places from last year to rank last, while NAB fell 15 places to 58th overall, Westpac dropped nine places to 55th, ANZ fell 16 places to 51st and Commonwealth Bank retained its place in 57th.

Last week Air New Zealand also retained its spot as New Zealand's most reputable brand for a fifth consecutive year in the Colmar Brunton Corporate Reputation Index for 2019.