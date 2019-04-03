Air New Zealand's secure "Skycouch" bed for young children has taken a top gong in the Crystal Cabin Awards, known as the Oscars for plane interiors.

Another winner was Airbus which has designed a sleep and play area in the cargo bay of A330s.

Air New Zealand's ''cuddle class'' seats in economy were introduced eight years ago and modifications to them to make them suitable for infants won the Greener Cabin, Health, Safety and Environment category.

A dedicated infant harness allowing infants to remain lying down throughout the cruise phase of flight, new infant pod, and a new ''cuddle belt'' means two children can share the Skycouch lying side by side.

Advertisement

Skycouch is a row of three Economy seats that convert into a flat, flexible surface for rest, relaxation and play, and was first introduced in 2011.

There were 24 finalists in a number of categories and winners were named overnight at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg.

The Cabin Concepts award went to Airbus for its work on flexible compartments in the

area of airliners conventionally used for cargo. Beds, lounges and play areas can be created where, until now, suitcases have been stored. The concept is being eyed by airlines planning ultra-long haul fights of 20 hours or more.

Airbus received a nod for the best cabin concept, which envisages transforming the cargo deck into sleeping berths for passengers on its A330 aircraft. Photo/Supplied.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce last year raised the possibility for sleeping areas in planes after his airline's first Perth-to-London direct flight.

Airbus says the modules would be easily interchangeable with regular cargo containers during a typical turnaround if required.

Airlines would initially be able to choose from options certified by regulators for A330s. The modules could be fitted to new aircraft or retrofitted to older planes.

In the "Passenger Comfort Hardware" category went to German seat manufacturer RECARO for a long-haul seat that makes economy class travel more pleasant thanks to neck support and adjustable cushioning for the seat and backrest.

Seat manufacturer Recaro is nominated for the comfort hardware award. Photo/Supplied.

Collins Aerospace won the "Cabin Systems" category, with a new concept for a flashy business class experience in the sky self-service bar and snack area using what is often dead space in flight. The ''Flex Duet" kiosk can be folded out in front of an aircraft door during the cruise phase of flight. That space is used frequently used by the crew now as a staging area for the meal service but on longer flights remains unused for the bulk of the trip.

Collins Aerospace is up for an award for its Flex Duet self-service counter. Photo/Supplied.

In the Visionary Concepts category Hong Kong-based Paperclip Design won with a new first-class seating idea for wide-body aircraft, the Peacock Suite which incorporates the transition space between business and first class to create semicircular suites with up to three private rooms, using partitions and curtains.

The firm says it can accommodate everyone from a family of four with bunks to the rich and famous in a three-room luxury suite.

The award for "In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity" went to United Airlines with its

"Entertainment for All" system for the visually impaired or those passengers with restricted movement. Larger displays and voice recognition make

the in-flight entertainment system accessible.

United Airlines earns a nod for its 'Entertainment for All' system. Photo/Supplied.

The "uLED Reading Light" from Collins Aerospace took the honours in the "Material & Components" category. It can project almost any shape of light beam possible, providing targeted light for reading at several seats at the same time.

Sahngseok Lee from Hongik University in Korea took the prize with the "1 For All" concept, designed in collaboration with seating manufacturer Adient. Various seating classes are nested together in a tetris-like arrangement and connected by stairs, resulting in the best possible use of space.