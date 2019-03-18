Sky TV's decision to remove its Sky News Australia channel was not the result of a nudge from the cops, the company says - despite the insinuation of some media reports.

Sky pulled the Aussie news channel on Friday after it broadcast footage taken from the alleged killer's livestream. The channel was replaced with sports programmes.

"At no time did the NZ Police request that we remove Sky News Australia content," Sky spokeswoman Kristy Martin says.

Martin the decision was made in consultation with Sky News Australia.

"It was a proactive decision made by Sky News Australia and Sky NZ to switch the live news feed to sports programming to ensure any live coverage or commentary taking place in Australia, outside of the NZ jurisdiction, does not compromise the NZ investigations and legal process,"

Chief Censor David Shanks has classified the Christchurch shooting clip "objectionable", meaning its broadcast or sharing is banned. Those who do so risk a fine of up to $10,000 or up to 14 years' jail.