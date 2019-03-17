Immigration New Zealand will prioritise processing for families of those killed or injured in the Christchurch mosque attack on Friday where 50 died.

Acting Head of Immigration Steve McGill said there was recognition "that that is an incredibly difficult time for many people and there are a number of people both here in New Zealand and overseas who have been affected by the incident.

"Immigration NZ wants to make things as easy as possible for families to come to New Zealand to lay their loved ones to rest or to support their family members who have been injured," McGill said.

The first burials are understood to be planned for today.

Advertisement

"These are unprecedented circumstances for everyone and Immigration New Zealand is committed to ensuring we do everything we can to support those who have been affected and make the visa application process as smooth as possible," McGill said.

Immigration NZ was also working through possible options for those on temporary visas who had been affected.

More information is here on the visa process and requirements for families seeking New Zealand visas urgently.

• Telephone 0508-225288 within New Zealand or +64-9-9521679 for international callers.