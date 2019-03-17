New Zealand's biggest investment bank, FNZC, is changing its name back to that of its founder, former All Black and businessman the late Ron Jarden.

The firm said that, following a period of growth and transformation for the group, it had embarked on a process to unify under one brand.

Jarden, a stockbroker and Wellington businessman, founded R.A. Jarden and Co in 1961.

"Since then, the firm and the local and global financial landscape have changed significantly, yet Ron's commitment to delivering best possible outcomes for clients remains a pillar of the firm's work," executive chairman Bill Trotter said in a statement.

Trotter said the name change had the support of the Jarden family.

Chief executive James Lee said FNZC's wealth business had grown significantly in recent years to serve more than 50,000 entities - including family trusts, entrepreneurs, iwi groups, farmers and individuals.

He said the breadth of the firm's capital solutions group had also grown, with investments in 2017 into Principal Investments, which provides access to capital for small to mid scale companies and their shareholders; and Pearlfisher, which offers non-bank property finance lending.

These investments, along with the firm's 2018 acquisitions of OMF and DirectBroking, led to the decision to review the firm's brand strategy, he said.

Jarden, was selected for the All Blacks in 1951. He played 16 tests and 21 games in the black jersey before retiring in 1956. He died in 1977.

FNZC has offices throughout Auckland, Cambridge, Havelock North, Wellington, Nelson,Christchurch and Queenstown.

The new name and brand will be rolled out across all areas of the business from mid-year.

