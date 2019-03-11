Hong Kong's First Pacific has sold its half share in Australasian food group Goodman Fielder to the other 50 per cent shareholder, Singapore's Wilmar International for US$300 million ($440m).

First Pacific said the sale of Goodman Fielder - one of its biggest holdings - fulfilled a management commitment to streamline the company's investment portfolio.

The Hong Kong-listed investment company said it would use the proceeds to finance debt reduction and for share repurchase.

"The sale enables the company to focus on its strongest investments in its core sectors within Asian emerging markets," it said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The transaction is expected to result in the company recording a non-cash non-recurring loss of about US$280 million, it said.

Goodman Fielder is based in Sydney. In New Zealand, Goodman Fielder has 13 manufacturing sites and employs 1800 people.

The company exports Meadow Fresh UHT milk and is the name behind brands such as Vogels and Molenberg bread, Chesdale, and Edmonds, among several others.

Wilmar and First Pacific paid A$1.37 billion for Goodman Fielder in 2015.

Wilmar, one of Asia's leading agribusiness group, is ranked among the largest listed companies by market capitalisation on the Singapore Exchange.

Its business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, manufacturing of consumer products, specialty fats, biodiesel and fertilisers as well as flour and rice milling.

The company has over 500 manufacturing plants and an extensive distribution network covering China, India, Indonesia and some 50 other countries and a multinational workforce of about 90,000 people.