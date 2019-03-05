Following a four-week "soft launch" running passenger flights between Gisborne and Napier, Air Napier has finalised its regular schedule, with six flights a week between the two cities locked in.

Air Napier chief executive Shah Aslam said two flights a day would now operate every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with flights leaving Napier for Gisborne in the morning and a return flight setting out from Gisborne in the early evening.

"That's where the demand was during the soft launch. There was a lot of positive feedback but most of the bookings we received were centred around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It also means that if they go down on Tuesday they can stay overnight and get a flight back to Gisborne."

Aslam said there had been solid demand over the soft launch period, with between 18 to 20 flights averaging about 80 per cent occupancy.

"We received a lot of positive feedback and that's what it's all about. These flights are not only about saving time but increasing productivity in Gisborne."

Aslam said with companies spending up to $1000 a day per staff member on road travel, accommodation and food, the flights would also keep money in the Gisborne economy.

"Take 1000 people across several years — that's $1 million."

Chief operating officer Mike Brown said the airline had also picked up a lot of additional charter work from Gisborne companies wanting to fly elsewhere in the North Island.

"The Gisborne business community has definitely been affected positively.

"For example, a transport company needed to charter a flight urgently to fix a truck. Without a flight that meant that truck would have been out of action for 48 hours. That's the efficiency this sort of service brings in."

Brown said the airline also expected positive spin-offs from Air New Zealand's new cheaper regional passenger flights to Wellington and Auckland.

Aslam agreed that Air New Zealand's announcements last week were all positive for Air Napier.

"If anything I think Air New Zealand should reach out to people like us and work with us to connect people better."

The timetable for the month of March is on the Air Napier website and people can directly book from there.