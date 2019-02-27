A total of 589,000 New Zealanders devour the New Zealand Herald's weekend papers for an average of 1.5 hours every week, new figures show.

Around 516,000 readers spend on average 49 minutes each reading the Weekend Herald and 313,000 spend 44 minutes on the Herald on Sunday.

These stats come from the latest round of Nielsen newspaper readership survey results, which also showed a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in readership for the New Zealand Herald, now reaching 453,000 readers.

"That's a terrific effort and testimony to the hard work and professionalism that all our team at NZME produce day after day," said NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness.

Advertisement

"It's also a reminder that we have many loyal readers, who see our content as premium and worth paying for."

The Herald on Sunday has a strong readership of 313,000 and Sunday magazines have seen an increase in the same time period: Spy gained 15,000 year on year, reaching 116,000 readers, and Sunday Travel has 204,000 readers, which is up 7000 readers on a year ago.

There have also been strong results for the Herald's suite of magazines.

Weekend Magazine has seen readership grow to 306,000, up 12,000 versus the previous period and a whopping 47,000 (18 per cent) compared with a year ago.

Canvas now has readership of 300,000, up 3000 on the previous quarter and 34,000 more than a year ago.

Tuesday Travel gained 14,000 (+5 per cent) readers versus the previous period and is up 19,000 year on year. Its readership is now 284,000.

Viva readership is now 223,000, up 7000 readers on a year ago.

There was a great result for TimeOut, up 10,000 (4 per cent) on the previous period and up 35,000 (15 per cent) on last year. Its readership is 267,000.

And The Business readership is 262,000 — unchanged on the previous period; up 16,000 (7 per cent) from a year ago.

Many regions are also experiencing growth in their readership. The Northern Advocate audience is now 37,000, up 8000 year on year. The Rotorua Daily Post is at 17,000, up 1000 readers year on year, and NZME's largest regional paper, The Hawke's Bay Today, maintained its 46,000 readership over the same period. Great stuff from our hard-working and committed regional teams.

Taken as a whole, NZME news brands now reach about 2.5 million Kiwis, which pushes NZME's total reach to nearly 3.3 million New Zealanders.

"These are seriously impressive results," said Kirkness.

"They once again show our newspapers are premium news brands; trustworthy, strong, and with demonstrable relevance."