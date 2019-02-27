Waikato wine producer Invivo has teamed up with Sex in the City star Sarah Jessica Parker to develop Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé wines.

The collaboration, which Invivo points out is not an endorsement, will see the American actress choose the grape variety and final blend, label and name the wines on an ongoing, annual basis.

Invivo was started in 2008 by Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, and found its feet internationally following a collaboration with Irish talk show host Graham Norton.

Lightbourne said the opportunity to work with Parker came about through a discussion with a mutual friend. He said Invivo was looking for another international collaborator and Parker was a perfect fit.

"We didn't want a silent partner or just a familiar face – we wanted someone who will throw themselves into the process and make wine that's all about them and reflects their good taste," he said.

Invivo, which sources its grapes from the Marlborough region, has been working on the collaboration for over a year.

Parker will attend the Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé launch event in New Zealand later in the year where the wine will be revealed.

In a statement, Parker said she looked forward to being involved in developing the wines.

"I'm so looking forward to every single stage of the creation. I intend to be very hands-on throughout the process, as I am with all my endeavours, and could not be partnering with a better brand than Invivo," she said.

"I am a true wine lover and I love including wine in family dinners and occasions with friends so this is a very exciting and fun project for me."

Lightbourne said he expected Invivo sales to increase following the collaboration.

Norton holds a 0.73 per cent stake in the company. Parker, together with Invivo, have created Invivo USA, which she has a shareholding in.

The company would not disclose Parker's stake the US company.

Invivo first collaborated with Norton in 2014. In the first year it sold 12,000 bottles, today after five years it forecasts to exceed three million.

"People obviously buy it because there's interest in Graham or his name but they come back because they love the quality of the wine."

Invivo founders Tim Lightbourne (left) and Rob Cameron with Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo / Supplied

In October Invivo branched into the spirits market, releasing a Graham Norton gin in Ireland. Sales of that were "going bananas", Lightbourne said.

The company recently changed its name to Invivo & Co to reflect its expansion into other categories.

The wine created in collaboration with Parker will be sold into the US and locally.

"Sauvignon Blanc in the States is flying [off shelves] and I think as an industry we are only scratching the surface. There's huge potential."

New Zealand is the third largest wine importer to the US by dollar value. Last year New Zealand wine imported to the US surpassed US$420 million ($609m).

Wine is the country's fifth largest exported good and exports surpassed $1.74 billion in 2018. The industry is working towards a goal of $2b by 2020.