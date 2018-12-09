Otago wine producer Providore has rolled out an app which uses augmented reality to tell its origin story in a bid to encourage people to buy its wines.
The wine company, which launched in October and has vineyards in the Gibbston Valley, and has been working on the augmented reality (AR) technology for the past four months.
Providore Wines chief executive Craig Coote said the idea to use the technology was partly spurred on by the rise in consumers wanting to know where the food and drink they buy comes from.
"AR provides a way of communicating what we're doing and our story in a real-time situation," Coote said. "Using the AR as a medium to communicate and share, I think, quite a special part of New Zealand was key for us, and telling the central Otago story as much as the wine story is really what our intent is.
"We've got great wine, the technology is a way of trying to share the story and engage people to try the wines."