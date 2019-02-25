The world's largest motorhome rental company, Tourism Holdings, says the outlook for New Zealand and Australian tourism is strong as it posted a record EBIT half year result, while slightly easing its full year forecast.

Operating profit for the core business before interest and tax (EBIT) was up 4 per cent on the previous period last year at $34.7 million, with 6 per cent growth in rental and services revenue but a 14 per cent decline in vehicle sales income, attributed to a challenging US sales market.

Net profit after tax was down 23 per cent at $17.5m, which the company said reflected an increased loss of $5.4m in its digital investment venture TH2, compared to a loss of $2.4m in the same period in 2018.

The company said net profit after tax for the full 2019 financial year was now expected to be around $32 million, down from previous guidance of $32m-$34m.

Chief executive Grant Webster said the New Zealand rental and sales business had record EBIT growth of 7 per cent on the previous period, boosted by last year's Lions rugby tour.

Forward rental booking demand in New Zealand and Australia for the second half of the year and into the next was strong, suggesting a continuing strong outlook for tourism despite some uncertainty about the growth rate for international tourism.

The lowered net profit forecast was due to US vehicle sales being lower than expected, and much higher than anticipated costs around a merger and acquisition that didn't go ahead, Webster said.

An interim dividend of 13c per share was steady on the same period last year. The company intends to declare a fully dividend of 14c per share in line with last year.

It said the half year results reflected a general decline in the global vehicle sales market, but in recent weeks there had been signs of improvement and this was expected to continue in the second half of the year.

Competitive price pressure in the US rentals market continued but the company said it had strong forward rental bookings.

The $5.4m loss from the investment in TH2, a global digital joint venture with North America-based Thor Industries, the world's largest RV or motorhome maker, last year was predicted.

Webster said the total cash investment in TH2 to date was less than $20m.

As already signalled, the TH2 loss for the full year would be around $15m "maybe a little less", he said.

The digital business was not expected to be in the black for about another two years.

TH2 is the home for digital assets from THL and Thor and includes THL's digital route planner Roadtrippers.

More than 50 per cent of THL's revenue comes from overseas. As well as in New Zealand and Australia, it operates in the US, UK, South Africa and Japan and is aiming to expand into Europe, Canada and China.

Webster said North America was THL's main large scale market for development and once the company was confident it was on track there it would launch into Europe.

Chairman Rob Campbell said the THL business was not only growing but changing in scope and structure.

"We are taking the build/buy-rent-sell model in our RV business to wider geographies.

"At the same time we are extending the scope of what we offer the global market."

TH2 had the potential to be a strong digital infrastructure provider - not just to THL and Thor but to the wider industry, Campbell said.