Qantas' half-year profit has fallen A$179 million ($NZ187m) as fuel costs rose by 27 per cent.

Its underlying profit before tax was A$780m, down 18 per cent on last year's six-month result to December 31, a record for the airline.

Fuel costs were up $416m for the latest six months.

Statutory profit before tax was $735m and after tax was $498m, a fall from $595m in last year's first-half result.

Qantas said reducing the gap between the increased fuel bill and fall in earnings showed the group succeeded in substantially recovering much of the higher fuel cost through a 5.7 per cent increase in unit revenue.

This was helped by disciplined capacity management.

Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said he was pleased with how the business responded to the challenges and opportunities we saw in the half.

"Our dual-brand strategy with Qantas and Jetstar in the domestic market meant these segments delivered another set of record earnings. Across our network, capacity is broadly meeting demand, including shifts to capitalise on the continued strength of the resources sector,'' he said.

Higher oil prices were a significant headwind and the airline moved quickly to recover as much of the cost as it could.

''That's easier to achieve in the domestic market than on longer international routes, where fuel is a much bigger factor, and that's reflected in the segment results we're reporting today.''

The airline faced an increase in selling costs, simply due to the commissions associated with the 6 per cent rise in revenue, as well as costs linked to a weaker Australian dollar.

Qantas was making good progress against our longer-term strategy.

More Boeing 787s arrived to replace the less fuel-efficient 747s.

"Looking ahead, we're seeing strong forward bookings. Competitor capacity growth has slowed internationally and is relatively flat domestically. And oil prices have declined from the peaks we saw late last year,'' said Joyce.

These factors point to a strong second half and Qantas expected to completely recover our increased fuel costs by the end of this financial year.

"We are mindful of potential signs of weakness in the broader economy and we're always adjusting capacity to meet demand in individual markets – but overall revenue and yield indicators remain positive.

Domestic achieved another record profit, up 1 per cent to $659m, made up of record earnings from both Qantas and Jetstar.

Qantas International's revenue increased by almost 7 per cent to $3.7 billion but EBIT declined by 60 per cent to $90m, largely due to a rapid rise in fuel costs (up by $219m for the half) that couldn't be fully recovered.

Air New Zealand, which reports its half-year result next week, has warned its profit could be sharply down on what it forecast last year.

In a late January announcement, chief executive Christopher Luxon said pre-tax earnings guidance to a range of $340m to $400m for the June year due to slower-than-expected revenue growth.

The previously announced guidance was for underlying earnings before tax of $425m to $525m, which excluded an estimated $30m to $40m impact of schedule changes prompted by the global Rolls-Royce engine issues.

In an internal email to staff, Luxon said the revised guidance reflected updated revenue forecasts based on recent forward booking trends but that "difficult decisions" lay ahead.

While revenue growth forecast was still positive the rate of growth was likely to be slower than previously thought. Markets showing signs of slower growth include domestic leisure travel and softening inbound tourism traffic.

The airline announced before Christmas it was looking for cost savings of $30m and has underway a review of all its routes.

Capacity growth for the full year was previously expected to be up to 6 per cent but this has been revised down to 4 per cent, the lower end of guidance.

Air New Zealand's former partner, Virgin Australia, last week reported a sharp rise in underlying profit before tax. It was up 142 per cent to A$102.5m, the airline's highest in 10 years, on a 6 per cent lift in revenue to $2.8b.