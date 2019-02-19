Botany Town Centre is going through a $78 million makeover with a pool of popular international shops set to open in the area this year.

Mecca Maxima and Swedish clothing retailer H&M, along with 19 other fashion and beauty brands, will open brand new stores in the area, and a handful of food and beverage outlets such as Gong Cha and Starbucks.

Retailers already housed in the town centre such as Pandora and Hallensteins will move into larger format stores.

Work on the major redevelopment began in February last year. The first stage of the project, the fashion pavilions, will open in April and the entire refurbishment will be complete by December.

Once complete the retail centre will be home to 200 retailers, include an open-air section, and a new outdoor dining area adjacent to a large play area for children.

The project so far has included work on the "fashion pavilions", refurbishment of Market Square, redevelopment of Garden Lane and the extension of the current dining and entertainment offer.

The fashion pavilion is being extended by 70 metres, and once complete the entire site will be 63,000 sq m in size.

Planning for the refurbishment began over three years ago and follows the Auckland Council Unitary Plan's designation of Botany Town Centre as a metropolitan-zoned hub.

Retail expenditure in the Botany trade area is $500 million per year, forecast to grow to $900m by 2033.

Botany Town Centre development manager Paul Hudson said he was pleased with the momentum of the project and level of interest from international retailers.

"The degree of interest from popular brands in Australasia and around the world, who can have their pick of locations, is indicative of the wide appeal of Botany," he said.

"We are developing from a strong footprint and combining what's new with the best of the established centre, and we expect shoppers and the broader Auckland community to be thrilled by what they will see."

Other retailers which will open stores in the town centre include Platypus Shoes, Stewart Dawsons, Decjuba, Postie, The Cosmetic Clinic, PappaRich, Sushi Sushi and Presshouse Coffee and Novo Shoes.

Significant work is underway to extend the fashion pavilions in Botany Town Centre. Photo / Supplied

Hudson said the refurbishment would be of significant benefit to the growing Botany area."We think more customers will come to the centre.

"The catchment area is growing in terms of its trade area and population and housing so it's about servicing the growth that's happening, and providing the customer with new retailers somewhere on their front door step as opposed to having to travel further."

Botany Town Centre first opened in 2001 and is considered Auckland's second-largest shopping centre, after Sylvia Park.

Retail First Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said competition for Auckland shopper's discretionary spend was heating up with Newmarket, Sylvia Park and Botany each undergoing significant renovation.

Mecca Maxima is set to open a store in Botany. Photo / Supplied

Higher-end retail precinct Commercial Bay is currently also under construction.

"Botany securing H&M, Mecca and Platypus, as well as some of the other strategic acquisitions and expansions, shows the centre is moving from its 'suburban centre' model to develop a much more contemporary offer," Wilkinson said.

"Developing a defined precinct of these retailers in the new Fashion Pavilions is a strategic move that will create depth of offer, convenience and a more experiential environment for these aspirational consumers."

Wilkinson said the redevelopment of a number of Auckland shopping centres signalled operators were adapting to a rapidly changing market.