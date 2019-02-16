A ban on taking taking fresh fruit and vegetables outside an area around Devonport remains in force as biosecurity staff swarm on the suburb checking for Queensland fruit flies.

No further fruit flies have been since a large male was found on Thursday, the Ministry for Primary Industry said today.

Work is continuing in the Auckland suburb of Devonport to tackle the potential biosecurity problem after one fly was caught in a surveillance trap.

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor will be visit the North Shore suburb this afternoon to witness the field operations first-hand.

"This is the fifth time a Queensland fruit fly has been detected in the upper North Island in the past decade and Biosecurity New Zealand's staff are well practised in dealing with this situation," MPI said it a statement.

Of the five detections, only one wider incursion was found and the insect was successfully eradicated.

The ministry warned that if it established here, the Queensland fruit fly could seriously harm fruit and vegetable crops and affect exports of some produce.

"To date, no further signs of fruit flies have been found," it said.

Fruit fly traps are being expanded in the area, including being placed in home gardens with fruit trees and additional traps added to an area extending to 1.5km from where the fly was found.

Field workers will also continue to visit homes to check on trees, vegetable gardens and compost and taking samples.

Biosecurity New Zealand has imposed a ban on taking fresh fruit and vegetables outside an area around Devonport, including Cheltenham and part of Stanley Point.

Devonport locals are being urged to contact the response team on 0800 80 99 66 if they spot the insect.

Biosecurity NZ spokeswoman Dr Catherine Duthie, who will also be at the suburb on Sunday afternoon, said it is likely the restrictions will be in place for at least a few weeks.

The most likely way that fruit flies can arrive in New Zealand is in fresh fruit and vegetables.

To reduce the risk there are regulations governing the commercial import of fresh fruit and vegetables, while air and sea passengers are not allowed to bring them into the country.

