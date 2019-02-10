The owners of an Auckland sweet shop have pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking, exploitation and other immigration-related offences.

Mohammed Atiqul Islam and Nafisa Ahmed, the owners a failed sweet shop trading as Royal Indian Sweets, were on Friday charged with a range of offences, including deceptively arranging the entry of two Bangladeshi nationals into the country.

Ahmed, a 34-year-old accountant, faces 14 charges for human trafficking, the exploitation of five workers, providing false and misleading information to an immigration officer and aiding and abetting to breach visa conditions.

Islam faces a total of 25 charges, including supplying false information and perverting the course of justice.

Islam and Ahmed each pleaded not guilty to all charges in Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Royal Indian Sweets went into liquidation in 2017 and owed seven creditors nearly $28,000.

Trafficking of persons is punishable under the Crimes Act with imprisonment for up to 20 years, a fine of $500,000 or both.

The maximum penalty on the exploitation, false and misleading information and aiding and abetting charges is seven years' imprisonment and/or a fine up to $100,000.

The maximum penalty for attempting to pervert the course of justice is seven years' imprisonment.

The first people trafficking charges in New Zealand were brought by Immigration New Zealand in August 2015.

The pair's trial is expected to last three weeks.