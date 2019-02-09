Our national carrier has been struck by its second turnaround drama within a week.

Air New Zealand Flight 289 was forced to turn back midway through its flight to Shanghai last night, according to passenger Eric Hundman.

Hundman, an assistant professor at NYU's Shanghai campus, told the Herald the flight took off from Auckland as scheduled close to midnight last night but "midway through our flight, the pilot informs us that Chinese authorities had not given this plane permission to land, so we needed to turn around. A permitting issue, supposedly," he says.

The flight returned to Auckland around 9.30am this morning, Hundman says.

Shortly after 11.30am this morning, Hundman was sent a txt from Air NZ saying "As you were advised onboard, the aircraft operating your flight did not have regulatory approval to land in China and was required to return to Auckland."

An Air NZ spokeswoman was not immediately able to say why the flight could not gain permission to land. The airline is waiting on an update from its operations team.

"I would be stunned if Air NZ had allowed a plane full of passengers to take off without being quite sure they would be able to land it in Shanghai," Hundman says.

"They are telling us it has been 'rescheduled' to depart tonight at 11pm - though I tried to check in before leaving the airport and they told me the new flight hadn't been set up yet."

Reparations offered so far has been meagre, Hundman says.

"We were given hotel vouchers for the Crowne Plaza, $30 of meal vouchers for use at the airport, and taxi vouchers. There's been no compensation offered for time lost or hassle Hundman says.

He says passengers were woken up by the pilot with the turnaround announcement four or five hours into the flight. He was one of a handful travelling business class, so could only gauge the reaction of a handful of passengers around him, but he says all were shocked.

Hundman, taking advantage of inflight wi-fi, took to social media:

The incident comes just days after an Auckland-Queenstown flight was forced to turn around, with passengers reportedly "losing their minds" amid poor communication and a five-hour delay.

More details of that flight emerged today.