Land and buildings, which housed a neighbourhood Four Square supermarket and its goods-storage premises next door, are now for sale.

The property comprises adjacent buildings, at 51-55 Third View Ave, Beachlands, on 3036sq m of flat freehold land.

The larger of these is the 650sq m single-storey structure built to house the supermarket in 2009; the adjoining premises is a 270sq m barn-style warehouse. Both are vacant.

The freehold land and buildings are for sale by tender through Bayleys Auckland, with tenders closing at 4pm on February 27. The property features in Bayleys' soon-to-be-released Total Property portfolio magazine.

Advertisement

Bayleys Auckland salespeople Mike Adams, Paul Dixon and Dave Stanley see potential to operate the two buildings as one entity, or to tenant them individually to provide a split-risk investment.

"It has been suggested that subject to council consents, the former supermarket premises would suit development into a religious centre or place of worship, amongst other potential uses," Adams says.

"Parking for at least 26-vehicles on the concrete portion of the site, open-plan interior space and functional commercial-grade air-conditioning units, would suit congregational-style gatherings.

"Additional parking could easily be added by resealing the car parking space immediately in front of the warehouse portion of the property. Substantial un-metered parking also exists immediately outside the properties on both sides of Third View Ave.

"The larger tilt-slab constructed building is laid out with 2.5m windows facing out onto the car park, accessed by a pair of sliding doors. It has functioning bathroom amenities, and has additional roller door access from the side."

The smaller warehouse building is constructed of steel girders and beams on reinforced concrete slab flooring wrapped in corrugated iron walls, and with a mezzanine level at the rear — all under a four-to-five metre stud.

Business-light industry zoning allows for the construction of buildings and tenancies which avoid generating odour, dust or noise pollution. The activities allowed include manufacturing, storage, distribution, education, and retail activities.

The property is in a part of Beachlands consisting of suburban retail amenities, residential dwellings, and light industrial use tenancies. Beachlands links Pine Harbour ferry connection with the lifestyle-orientated residential enclaves of Brookby, Clevedon, Whitford and Maraetai.

Neighbours on either side include a kindergarten childcare business and an automotive mechanical repairs workshop. The former supermarket building is rated at 100 per cent of the New Building Standard, and features a false ceiling under steel columns on reinforced polished concrete slab flooring.

Dixon says both properties come with individual entry points off Third View Ave — meaning they could easily operate individually and compatibly with separate leasing tenancies.

"A new owner may look to demolish the older warehouse sand replace it with a new and more efficient structure — taking advantage of substantial space towards the front now used for car parking."