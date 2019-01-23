The NZX and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) have launched a review that will look at ways of injecting life back into a share market that has struggled to attract new listings.

The review, dubbed "Capital Markets 2029" is designed to deliver a 10-year vision and growth agenda for the sector, the organisations said in a joint statement.

It will consider the current framework and broader ecosystem of New Zealand's capital markets and will outline recommendations for the creation of wider, more active participation and increased diversity of product, they said.

New Zealand's capital markets have performed well in a number of areas - such as KiwiSaver and debt issuance - however equity listings have remained subdued, and the listed equity market is under-developed relative to its global peers.

Advertisement

S&P/NZX 50 companies generate more than $24.6 billion in gross domestic product for the local economy.

The review will aim to create a "growth agenda" to build on the contribution already being made by these companies.

"NZX has delivered some fundamental changes to the market over the past 15 months, such as increasing on-market liquidity and simplifying the markets structure and rule set – but we only play one part in New Zealand's capital markets ecosystem," NZX chief executive Mark Paterson said.

"It is now important we bring the industry together to focus on accelerating the growth of our capital market," he said.

The FMA's chief executive Rob Everett said the review would respond to concerns expressed about the overall depth and breadth of New Zealand's capital markets.

"From early-stage capital raising and investment opportunities all the way up to main board listings and institutional investor appetite, we felt the time is right to plan for the future," he said.

Martin Stearne, who has had an extensive career in capital markets, will chair the Capital Markets industry-working group.

Stearne is a corporate consultant and a member of the NZX listing sub-committee and the investment committee of Impact Enterprise Fund.

He was an investment banker with FNZC, and its predecessors, for 20 years, where his final role was Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets.

Stearne will be supported by EY, who have been engaged to help produce a report.

The NZX and FMA will jointly fund the initial costs, however depending on the costs for delivery funding may be sought from industry.

The findings of the review will be published in third quarter of 2019.