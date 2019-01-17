Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

Who's next on the private equity shopping list?

Cashed up private equity investors are expected to remain highly active in 2019 as interest rates remain low.

Trade Me and Restaurant Brands look likely to be gobbled up by investors with the former set to leave the share market as a result.

Advertisement

But who could be the next target on the shopping list for buyers?

for more.

Out of love but still a buy

Z Energy has been out of favour with investors for a while.

But one analyst still has a buy rating on the stock and believes things are looking up for the fuel retailer, albeit with some risks on the horizon too.

Click here to find out more.

Fund managers' tussle over talent

Female directors are in high demand these days and ones with a strong commercial and regulatory background even more so.

Two fund managers tussled it out before Christmas over who would get a top director and one came out on top.

Click here for more.

UBS weighs in on proposed RBNZ rules

UBS has added its voice to the growing number of finance firms to oppose the Reserve Bank's proposals for banks to lift their capital ratios.

Click here for more

Investment banks line up for Napier Port float

Local investment banks are clambering to get a slice of the Napier Port IPO action amid a lengthy lull in new equity offers. Which firms get the nod may come down to local presence given the port's location in a region that boasts plenty of wealthy investors.

Click here for more.

Bitcoinica creditors eye payback

Creditors of New Zealand-registered Bitcoinica LP are another step closer to payback with a decision on acceptance of their claims expected next month.

However, how much the 204 creditors get back and in what form the distribution will be made is still uncertain.

Click here for more.

Click here for previous Continuous Disclosure stories.