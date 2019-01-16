Telecommunications company 2degrees has appointed a new chief executive following an extensive international search.

The telco will turn to its current chief financial officer Mark Aue to fill the top role being left by Stewart Sherriff, who announced his retirement in August last year.

The Whanganui-born Aue, who joined 2degrees in July 2018, will begin his new role as chief executive once the company appoints a new CFO to take his place.

Brad Horwitz, 2degrees chairman, said Aue has impressed the Board with his financial management, active leadership and understanding of our business today and the opportunities ahead.

"Coupled with his extensive local and global industry experience, we are delighted to make an appointment that will ensure stability and continued growth at 2degrees."

Aue has previously served as CFO of Vodafone New Zealand, CFO of Vodafone's Global Enterprise division in the UK and has significant industry experience through financial, commercial and operational leadership roles.

Aue said leading 2degrees is a unique opportunity, and something he had long aspired to do.

"Few companies have made as much impact on the everyday lives of kiwis as 2degrees. From a distance, I have watched the company grow from strength to strength, bringing significant benefits to the telecommunications market through its disruptive innovation and an unrelenting belief in 'fighting for fair' for all New Zealanders.

"Since joining the team I've been impressed by the passionate culture, the strength of our people and how dearly the brand is regarded by customers.

"Stewart and the team have created a successful and very special organisation, and as we approach our 10th birthday, I'm honoured to take on the role of CEO and excited about what 2degrees is going to do next."