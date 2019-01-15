National house values rose only 1.2 per cent in the last three months but could bounce back in the coming weeks, says the country's largest valuation and property services company and state-owned enterprise Quotable Value.

Data out today showed a flat market lately, influenced by the holiday period and although general manager David Nagel says that could change, the growth won't be outstanding.





"There have been no dramatic changes to values over the past month, which is a likely result of the holiday season which generally sees less market buoyancy," he said.

QV consultants expected the market to bounce back in the coming weeks when the peak holiday period ends. LVR restrictions were loosened from January 1 which would also enable new buyers to enter the market, he said.

Nagel predicted that from January to March, the market would move "but in terms of value increase, I don't think we're going to see anything spectacular, perhaps not even in the 1 per cent range."

Regions would perform better than the main centres "where there's just been nothing there. They're just dead in the water. You'll see the regional areas plateau as well, so then it would be more provincial areas like Whangarei and Palmerston North which have some growth. Because they're smaller centres, it will water down the overall increase," Nagel said.

Auckland values rose only 0.1 per cent in the three months to December to reach an average $1,048,145 and QV Auckland consultant Hugh Robson said: "Well-presented properties close to services and amenities are continuing to sell well. Investor demand appears to remain fairly steady although possibly it's eased back over the past few months."

Values in ex-Auckland City Council central suburbs dropped 1 per cent annually and 0.1 per cent in the past three months to hit $1,233,311, Waitakere values decreased by 0.2 per cent annually and 0.2 per cent in the past three months, Manukau rose 1.2 per cent annually and 0.9 per cent lately, Papakura rose 0.6 per cent annually and 0.2 per cent lately to reach an average $701,230 and Franklin and Rodney were both up 1.1 per cent annually.

Tauranga values were up 1.6 per cent to $720,645, Hamilton values fell 0.2 per cent to hit $570,886, Hastings rose 7.4 per cent, Wellington 3.2 per cent, Christchurch 0.5 per cent, Queenstown Lakes 2 per cent and Dunedin 3.5 per cent.

Barfoot & Thompson released data on January 7, saying that for the first time in a decade Auckland had moved into price decline territory. Prices fell 0.8 per cent from January 2017 to January 2018 to reach a median $836,792, Barfoot & Thompson said.

The foreign buyer ban, volatility in major Australian cities, the prospect of capital gains tax being introduced and concerns over world economic stability were factors that agency said had influenced the market.

The agency said it sells one in every three Auckland homes, putting it well ahead of its competitors.