Storms knocked out virtual farm fences

RNZ
4 mins to read

Shelter belt trees lay on their side with their massive root systems exposed and craters where they once stood. Photo / RNZ, Calvin Samuel

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Technology company Halter has replaced around 30 tall transmission towers vital to its virtual farm fencing systems, after they were knocked down by last week’s storms.

By Labour weekend, there were 70 South Island farms affected by disruptions to the virtual,

