Green had heard from a lot of stressed, exhausted farmers and expected there would be a significant impact on production, with some already going to once-a-day milking, which would normally start in the new year.
“Farmers are going to be quite stressed worrying about feed input, then not being able to water those parts of the farm,” she said.
“It’s going to be a long summer.”
Other priorities were ensuring farms were stock-proofed, getting stock water, clearing trees from fences and getting reliable power back on.
Insurance claims from last week’s wild weather had already topped $10m and were expected to climb even further.
FMG, the country’s largest rural insurer, had received more than 900 weather-related claims by the weekend, half of which were from Southland and Otago.
Spokeswoman Jacqui McIntosh said farmers had made claims for damaged roofs, farm buildings, fencing and irrigators.
“We’re still in the early days of this and expect those numbers to rise once the state of emergencies lift and utilities are restored,” she said.
McIntosh said the company was working closely with irrigation repair companies and expected a fairly lengthy repair and recovery process.
“Obviously, it’s been a large event from an irrigator perspective, so there will be a tail on the time it will take to get those up and running again,” she said.
Federated Farmers was working with the Rural Support Trust, Irrigation NZ, DairyNZ, Fonterra and the Ministry for Primary Industries as part of the Canterbury Rural Advisory Group, which was sharing information from the ground and providing updates Green could take back to farmers.