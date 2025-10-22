“It was like what you’d imagine a hurricane was, we’re just lucky that the windows didn’t blow. We have windows on that side and that’s what we thought would go, rather than the roof.”
The family has since begun cleaning up, with friends and relatives heading out to help clear debris before winds strengthen again.
She said trees had been toppling nearby just before the roof lifted off. “We were watching those trees come down one after the other, and we were like, ‘oh no, all the [neighbour’s] deer are gonna get out... and then our roof went.”
She said the storm had also blown a water tank onto the property.
Wild weather has been rampaging across the South Island and lower North Island today, with severe weather warnings throughout the country.
In Hanmer Springs, 50 properties are being evacuated as a precaution due to a large vegetation fire.
Fire and Emergency crews are battling the blaze on Medway Rd, where Hurunui District Council is helping residents evacuate.
High-end wedding venue, Braemar Lodge and Spa is among those affected.
Access to Hanmer Springs village is blocked due to State Highway 7A being closed - evacuees are being told to go to Hanmer Springs Attractions Jet Boat base.