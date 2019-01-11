Steamy and bizarre text messages allegedly sent by billionaire Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to his "secret" new lover have been leaked.

The texts allegedly sent by Bezos to TV news anchor Lauren Sanchez are said to include comments such as "I want to smell you" and "I want to breathe you in".

First published by the National Enquirer, the texts reportedly date back to last April, long before Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced yesterday they would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos, the world's richest man and worth around US$140 billion ($206.2b), is said to have also told Sanchez: "I love you, alive girl".

Another text reportedly reads: "I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."

"I want to hold you tight … I want to kiss your lips … I love you. I am in love with you."

Bezos reportedly also sent her erotic selfies which the magazine deemed "too explicit" to print.

The New York Post reports Bezos and Sanchez had gotten to know each other through her husband Patrick Whitesell, a major Hollywood talent mogul to stars including Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Kevin Costner, Hugh Jackman.

An exclusive source told the Post "Patrick and Lauren have socialised with Jeff Bezos and his wife for a few years, because both (now former) couples have houses in Seattle.

"Then Lauren was hired to work on one of Bezos' projects, 'Blue Origin', a space launch company, as a helicopter pilot. She has been shooting aerial shots for Bezos.

"Patrick and Lauren Sanchez have been separated for a while. Their marriage has been off and on for a while, and they tried hard to fix things, but in the fall they officially separated. She had told Patrick that she has been recently seeing Jeff Bezos."

Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie will divorce after 25 years. Photo / AP

Jeff and MacKenzie's divorce could reshape the wealth rankings.

Divorce laws in their home state of Washington say wealth made during a marriage must be split 50-50, and the couple are not believed to have signed a pre-nup before they tied the knot, according to The Sun.

That means MacKenzie could scoop as much as US$69b – making her the world's richest woman.

The pair said in a tweet yesterday they were divorcing after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation.

The tweet suggested the split would be amicable, saying "we remain a family and we remain cherished friends".

The pair met when they worked at hedge fund D.E. Shaw, and married in 1993. He founded Amazon a year later.

And, according to The Sun, MacKenzie was one of Jeff's first employees at Amazon when he hired her as an accountant for the then start-up online bookstore in 1994.

They have homes in LA, New York and three other US cities worth a total of US$165 million.