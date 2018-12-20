Buildings are rising fast at the $790 million Westfield Newmarket redevelopment in Auckland and now a new restaurant and bar has been announced for the dining hub.

The centre, to have more than 200 stores spread across five levels and spanning two blocks, is due to open next year and Scentre Group which owns and manages it says White + Wong's and Sardine Cocktail Bar has leased space.

Prominent international Australian-headquartered fashion brand Zimmermann is also said to be coming along with influential Bohemian-style Camilla although nothing has been confirmed with those two brands yet.

Auckland's first David Jones department store is rising at the Gillies Ave end of the site and a new Farmers is up across Mortimer Pass, along with new buildings for Countdown and Event Cinemas.

"White + Wong's Westfield Newmarket will sit atop the rooftop precinct. The space will feature a sit-down restaurant for over 450 customers and a Sardine Cocktail Bar, for a casual catch-up over a drink," Scentre said.

White + Wong's already have operations on Auckland's waterfront in the Viaduct area and in Queenstown, Scentre said.

John Papagiannis, development leasing chief, said the project was the largest Scentre had undertaken in Australasia. ASX-listed Scentre owns and operates Westfields in Australia and here and has interests in 41 centres where about 11,500 shops trade.

It has assets under management of A$53.4b.