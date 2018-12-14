Scotty Stevenson has jumped ship from Sky TV to lead Spark and TVNZ's coverage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

In addition to his Rugby World Cup 2019 responsibilities, Stevenson will work across other sports properties on Spark Sport as well as taking on a sports reporting role for 1 News.

Beyond his hosting with Sky, Stevenson has also been a member of the Alternative Commentary Collective or ACC.

Spark says its full Spark Sport presenter and commentary line up will be revealed next year.

Beyond the fact it will be called "Spark Sport," details of Spark's forthcoming streaming video app are scant.

The telco says it will release more details in the New Year, and that it has learned from Optus FIFA World Cup streaming debacle in July.

Spark will stream all Rugby World Cup games via its Spark Sports app, which could cost around $100. A number of other matches - including the opener and final - also screening free on partner TVNZ.

Earlier this week, Freeview released a $139 widget for watching internet-streamed content on a regular TV. However, Spark says it's too soon to say if Freeview's "SmartVu" will be one of the vehicles for Spark Sport.

Whatever form it ultimately takes, the Spark Sport app will get a workout before the World Cup as the telco uses the platform for other sports it has landed, including the 2019 Formula 1 Championship, which will begin next March, and English Premier League football from July next year.

Spark recently said it had struck a partnership with NEP, the world's largest outside-broadcast production company. The deal is to cover hockey games in New Zealand, but also gives the telco the wherewithal to cover other A-list sports, and potentially bid for rights to local All Blacks games and Super Rugby.