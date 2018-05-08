AMP today announced that three non-executive directors have resigned from the AMP Limited Board.

Vanessa Wallace and Holly Kramer will step down ahead of the Annual General Meeting. Wallace has also resigned as chairman of AMP Capital Holdings Limited.

Patty Akopiantz, AMP's longest serving director, will step down at the end of 2018, recognising the need for a measured process of board renewal.

Mike Wilkins, AMP interim executive chairman said: "Our shareholders are demanding board accountability and need to know that meaningful change is underway. I'd like to thank Patty, Vanessa and Holly for their service to AMP. They are extremely capable directors who have all made valuable contributions and brought great diversity of thought and experience to the Board. They have listened to and acted on the feedback from our investors."