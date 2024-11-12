Meanwhile, total net migration dropped to 44,900 in the September 2024 year.

“Annual net migration gains have continued falling from the provisional peak of 136,300 in the October 2023 year,” international migration statistics manager Sarah Drake said.

”The fall in net migration reflects that arrivals are down and departures are up.”

There were 177,900 migrant arrivals in the September 2024 year, which is still high by historical standards.

But this is compared with a record of 235,500 migrant arrivals in October 2023.

There were a record 133,000 migrant departures in the September 2024 year, compared with 99,300 migrant departures in the October 2023 year.

The monthly net migration gain for September was 4,000, which compared with a net gain of 11,300 in September 2023.

Headed for Australia

The latest figures for departures to Australia are for the year to March 2024.

They show there was a net migration loss of 30,000 people to Australia in the year ended March 2024.

This was made up of 17,000 migrant arrivals from Australia to New Zealand and 46,900 migrant departures from New Zealand to Australia, Stats NZ said.

Traditionally, there has been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia. This averaged about 30,000 a year from 2004 to 2013, and 3,000 a year from 2014 to 2019.

The provisional net migration loss to Australia in the year ended March 2024 was made up of a net loss of 28,600 New Zealand citizens, and a net loss of 1,400 non-New Zealand citizens.

This compares with a net migration loss to Australia of 18,700 in the year ended March 2023, made up of a net loss of 18,900 New Zealand citizens and a net gain of 200 non-New Zealand citizens.

In the March 2024 year, 54% of New Zealand citizen migrant departures were to Australia, Stats NZ said.

Monthly immigration figures are provisional and typically subject to revision.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.