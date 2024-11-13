New Treasury boss: Public sector insider Iain Rennie appointed for five years

The newly appointed Treasury secretary, Iain Rennie. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An economist who’s held various leadership roles in the public sector, Iain Rennie, has been appointed secretary and chief executive of the Treasury.

The Public Service Commission made the announcement on Thursday, following chatter within Wellington circles that Rennie had been appointed to the role.

He will begin his five-year term on Monday, as his predecessor, Caralee McLiesh, becomes Australia’s Auditor-General.

Deputy Public Service commissioner Heather Baggot said, “Mr Rennie is well connected with key parts of the New Zealand economy, including business and political leaders and commentators.

“He is well qualified for the role and has served successive governments on both sides of the political fence.”