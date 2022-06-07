New Privacy Commissioner named

Incoming Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has named Michael Webster as the new Privacy Commissioner, replacing John Edwards - who took the top privacy watchdog role in the UK.

Where Edwards had a legal background, Webster has a Masters from Victoria in Public Management.

He has worked in the Cabinet Office, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for the last 13 years and has been the Secretary of the Cabinet and Clerk of the Executive Council since March 2014 - a role that saw him write to disgraced tycoon Ron Brierley last year to inform him the Prime Minister was considering asking the Queen to cancel his appointment as a Knight (in the final event, Brierley jumped before he could be pushed).

His former roles include City Secretary, Wellington City Council (2002 – 2008), Manager, Strategy and Performance, Department of Internal Affairs (2000 – 2002) and Manager, Corporate Strategy and Planning, State Services Commission (1999 – 2000). BusinessDesk mapped his connections in NZ's public service here.

"Mr Webster's career has to date focused on enabling and driving good governance, the promotion of democratic rights and values, the development and application of codes of conduct and behaviour, and working to ensure compliance with both statutory provisions and constitutional conventions," Faafoi said.

"I am sure Mr Webster will provide the leadership required to ensure the public can be confident that their privacy rights are being protected".

Edwards, who departed after seven and half years in the role in December last year, was one of the influences behind a recent update to the Privacy Act that introduced mandatory data breach disclosure, among other measures.

While the legal powers of the role remain limited compared with privacy watchdogs in the EU and elsewhere, Edwards did not stint from using a public dressing-down to extend its influence, with Facebook a frequent target.

The Herald understands that Edwards was, at times, asked to pull his head in.

His replacement has, to date, had a lower-key career.

He starts his new role on July 5.