Business

New North Island solar energy network an electricity market 'game changer'

5 minutes to read
Solar panels will rotate to follow the sun while farming continues underneath. Image / Supplied

By:

Herald business writer

Electricity prices in some of the North Island's highest - and sunniest - power bill areas are tipped to reduce with the $300 million development of a major solar power generating network on productive farms.

