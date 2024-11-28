“The founders of New + Improved Ventures have developed a formula to test ideas and find early product market fit.

“Given the success of prior ventures they are attracting ever more high-quality talent to join the companies they form, which we expect will increase the chances of future spin out’s potential.”

Co-founder Simon Pound said: “There are different models of venture studio.

“Some have ongoing relationships with the companies that they help start.”

But New + Improved’s model is to eventually set them free to make their own way in the world. In management terms, N+I will retain an ownership stake for its initial efforts.

“We’ll do the idea validation, make the first sales, build the MVP [minimum viable product], make the first brand and website hires and bring on the founders and help them hire their first kind of key team members, and then they become independent companies,” Pound told the Herald.

“The process of starting a business is a lot broader than most people think.

“It’s not just a person sitting in the garage having an ‘a-ha’ moment and then, boom, a business pops out. It’s a long hard slog from the initial idea to having something where it’s sufficiently capitalsed with a decent team.”

Ede is a director and co-founder of both Tracksuit and Ideally – two marketing tech (or “martech”) startups who share the same initial backer, TRA, where Ede is a partner of its TRA Labs business.

Pound’s ventures include being a principal at Previously Unavailable, which trades equity for services as it fosters brand-led startups (making it, like TRA Labs, something of a precursor to New + Improved).

The other members of New + Improved’s founding crew are Phoebe Devine (head of design at Previously Unavailable), Chris Paykel (managing partner at Previously Unavailable), Connon Bray (a TRA Group director) and the ubiquitous Auckland man James Hurman.

Between them they cover marketing, data, brand-building and company-scaling skills.

Co-founder Antony Ede says all going well, New + Improved’s stake in the firms it starts will appreciate, with the proceeds used to fund its next wave of startups.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.