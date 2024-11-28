Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

New + Improved Ventures, a ‘company that starts companies’, raises $6m

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The New + Improved team. From left: James Hurman, Chris Paykel, Simon Pound, Phoebe Devine, Antony Ede and Connon Bray.

The New + Improved team. From left: James Hurman, Chris Paykel, Simon Pound, Phoebe Devine, Antony Ede and Connon Bray.

They keep recombining, like so many characters in a Startup Land version of the Marvel Universe.

And now the crew behind two of New Zealand’s fastest-growing tech companies, Tracksuit and Ideally, have formed New + Improved Ventures, a “venture studio” or “company for making companies”, that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business