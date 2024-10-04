“The light passenger segment has struggled with reduced volumes and a significant shift in consumer demand motive power preferences,” MIA said.
“However, the data from September offers a promising indication of market stabilisation, primarily driven by robust rental vehicle registrations.
“September’s positive performance provides early signs of potential recovery, offering hope for a turnaround in the coming months.”
There were 3089 rental vehicle registrations in September, contributing to 35.8% of total rental sales year-to-date, MIA said.
EV boost
MIA’s figures show higher registrations for electric vehicles in September.
Last month 877 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were sold, 417 plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and 3300 hybrids (HEVs).
“Higher registrations of EVs in September suggests that the recent heavy discounting advertised by some brands to clear their surplus stock is finally starting to take effect, the market is now responding to the price changes and surplus EV stocks are shifting,” MIA chief executive Aimee Wiley said.
Wiley said sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids had been hit hard this year.
“For context, year-to-date 2023 EV’s comprised 23.5% (18,951 units) of light passenger registrations. So far this year, EV registrations had plummeted and as of August year-to-date, EV registrations were sitting as low as 9.3% (4,872 units),” she said.
Toyota had the largest share of total sales in September (25.5%), followed by Ford (14.1%) and Mitsubishi (11.7%).
Top-selling vehicles in September
Light passenger models:
- Toyota RAV4, 1172 units and 13.6% share
- Toyota Yaris Cross, 384 units and 4.5% share
- Mitsubishi ASX, 379 units and 4.4% share
Battery electric vehicles (BEVs):
- Nissan Leaf (202 units)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (110 units)
- Tesla Model Y (88 units)
Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs):
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (161 units)
- Mitsubishi Outlander (41 units)
- BYD Sealion 6 (34 units)
Hybrid vehicle (HEVs):
- Toyota RAV4 (1172 units)
- Toyota Yaris Cross (384 units)
- Toyota Corolla (266 units)
Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.