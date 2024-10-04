New vehicle sales rose for a third consecutive month in September. Photo / 123rf

New vehicle registrations strengthened in September, pointing to signs of a recovery in the market after a challenging year.

Figures released by the Motor Industry Association (MIA) show there were 8590 new light passenger vehicle registrations last month, up 8% (868 units) from August.

It was the third consecutive month of improvement for the new vehicle market, which has faced considerable challenges in 2024, MIA said.

September’s sales reflected a 12.8% improvement over the average monthly result for the year to date.

But year-to-date registrations are down 16.1% (18,057 units) compared with the same period in 2023 and 23.5% lower than in 2022.