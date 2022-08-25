Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

New $50m Herne Bay Countdown defeats objectors to win battle to sell alcohol

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
"Countdown Metro but on a larger scale", great addition to Herne Bay. Video / Michael Craig

A new supermarket in a swanky Auckland suburb has overcome objections to its off-licence and can now sell alcohol.

The $50m Countdown Metro in Herne Bay opened in June and since then anyone wanting to

