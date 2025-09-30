Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Naut shows off its latest electric propulsion system for boats, clocks up offshore sales

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Whangārei firm's chief executive, Fiona Bycroft, on electric vs combustion systems. Video / Michael Craig

Naut cofounder Lindsay Faithfull likes to compare his company’s latest demo boat, Game Changer, to his Tesla.

It certainly has the same push-you-back-in-your-chair acceleration.

Out on the Waitematā, with the Herald on board, Naut head of engineering Collin Davis throttled down the Game Changer to a standstill, then accelerated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save