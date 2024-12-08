“This is the first time ever that a vessel of this type - certified electric hydrofoiling - has been delivered to a private operator for private service applications. That’s an enormous endorsement of the commercial potential of this technology,” Vessev chief executive Eric Laakman told the Herald.

“Private” is the operative word.

Swedish startup Candela, a close rival to Vessev, had a small electric hydrofoiling ferry go into commuter service in Stockholm and last week said its “P12″ would be used for a new service crossing Lake Tahoe in the US, with a launch date yet to be revealed.

Laakman said Candela’s Stockholm pilot involved two public transport authorities rather than private commercial entities.

Just caught the VS9 in the wild (from the back of a distinctly non-silent. non-electric Fullers ferry) https://t.co/1aF0mFOiam pic.twitter.com/dSmj78HzKw — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) September 11, 2024

Auckland ferry commuters have been able to watch the Vessev ripping around the inner harbour during testing.

Laakman says the VS-9 beat expectations by coping with waves of up to 1m.

The VS-9 was designed and built in Auckland by Vessev, with its hydrofoiling technology adapted from race-winning America’s Cup yachts, Fullers and Vessev say.

It’s battery-powered propulsion system uses approximately 55kW - the equivalent of 70HP - while cruising at 25 knots, Laackman says. That is unprecedented for a standing-height 9m vessel, he says.

The startup’s Vessev’s mix of backers also includes Icehouse Ventures, Sir Stephen Tindall’s K1W1, Australasian VC firm Blackbird Ventures, US VC firm Shasta Ventures, founder and original CEO Max Olson (now chief technology officer) and Laakmann - an American who was development lead for the original Apple Watch before going on a sail-the-world sabbatical that saw him stranded in Auckland by Covid border closures; he never left.

Olson began with the big vision of electric ferries for the Cook Strait run. Laakman says larger models are on the way, but doesn’t have a timeline.

Fullers chief executive Mike Horne says his firm is committed to buying more electric “and hydrogen” vessels from Vessev and other players.

Horne’s company led the initial design and development of two 300-passenger hybrid commuter ferries. Both vessels are funded by AT and NZTA at a cost of around $20m each and are earmarked for the Devonport-CBD run. The hybrids have batteries as their primary power source, but can also run on backup diesel generators - a fallback that might prove useful given the slippage in AT’s mega charger timetime.

April 2025 is pencilled in as the delivery date for the first of the hybrids, which are being built by Q-West in Whanganui and incorporate HamiltonJet propulsion systems. The second is due in 2026.

Two 200-passenger fully-electric ferries are also under construction by McMullen & Wing in Auckland, based on a design by EV Maritime. The AT-owned vessels will service the Half Moon Bay and Hobsonville runs. The latest schedule has the first vessel handed over to AT “in 2025″.

Vessev VS-9 tech specs:

Length: 8.95m

Weight: 4 tonnes fully loaded

Power: Battery electric

Capacity: 10 passengers

Cruise speed: 25 knots (46km/h)

Top speed: 30 knots (56km/h)

Range: Up to 50 nautical miles (92km) at 25 knots

Charging time: 0.8 nautical miles per minute

Source: Vessev, Fullers

