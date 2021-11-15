Napier Port net profit hits record $23.2m despite Covid disruption

Napier Port has reported its latest annual result. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today.

Napier Port said the diversity of its portfolio helped offset the impact of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits, allowing the company to drive its net profit up by 5.2 per cent to a record $23.2 million in the September year.

Revenue rose by 9 per cent to $109.5m, driven by record log exports of 3.02 million tonnes. The company's underlying net profit rose by 7 per cent to $22m.

The company expects its underlying result from operating activities to increase by about 10 per cent in the new financial year.

Construction of Napier Port's "6 Wharf" was more advanced than the original timeline and the facility is now expected to be operational in the second half of its 2022 financial year, the company said.

The expected cost of 6 Wharf has reduced to a range of $173m to $179m from $173m-$190m.

Napier Port declared a final dividend of 4.7 cents per share, totalling 7.5 cps for the 2021 financial year, up from 5 cps for the prior year.

Bulk cargo revenue rose 32.7 per cent to $41.5m, mainly due to a 27.6 per cent in cease in log volumes to a record 3.02m tonnes.

The average revenue per tonne improved due to tariff increases, one-off cost recoveries, and an improved cargo mix.

Container services revenue increased by 4.8 per cent to $65.3m, thanks to a 2.9 per cent increase in container volumes.

Chief executive Todd Dawson said the port had performed well in challenging circumstances.

"Our success in attracting cargo from outside Hawke's Bay has been a factor in driving increased volumes, with cargo owners valuing our ability to meet and secure their supply chain requirements with access to global markets and a port operation that continues to provide efficient, reliable, and resilient services," he said in a statement.

Chairman Alasdair MacLeod said it was clear that disruptions would continue in the new financial year.

"We are living with COVID-19 in the community. To protect our people and our region we have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for staff, moving towards mandatory vaccination for port access by end of the year," he said.

"Meanwhile, inflationary pressures are building in the economy, while our customers are facing a broad range of additional pressures, including the availability of shipping equipment, space on ships, and labour availability."

The completion of 6 Wharf was expected to contribute to the group's result in the new financial year.

"Taking into account this contribution, our base-case forecast for log volumes, and assuming a continuation of current market conditions, we expect our underlying result from operating activities to increase by about 10 per cent for the new financial year," he said.

Shares in Napier Port, which listed on the NZX late in 2019, last traded at $2.98.