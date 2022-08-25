Napier Port considers $75m bonds offer

More offer details are expected from Napier Port in the next week. Photo / NZME

More offer details are expected from Napier Port in the next week. Photo / NZME

Napier Port Holdings Limited (Napier Port) is expecting to make further announcements in the coming days about an offer aiming to raise up to $75 million.

The proposed offer to Australian and New Zealand institutional investors was foreshadowed in a statement saying further details will be released during the next week.

It said the offer would be inclusive of the Shareholder Priority Offer and with the ability to accept oversubscriptions of up to a further $25 million at Napier Port's discretion and would be unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed rate bonds.

The offer will likely comprise a "Firm Offer" expected to open on September 12 and close at five days later, and a"Shareholder Priority Offer" in the same week.

It would be available to Eligible Shareholders as determined on September 9 and shareholders can now pre-register their interest in the Shareholder Priority Offer at napierport.bondoffer.co.nz.

There will be no public pool for the Offer, the statement said.

The company has appointed Craigs Investment Partners Limited as Arranger and Craigs, Forsyth Barr Limited, Jarden Securities Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation as Joint Lead Managers in relation to the Offer.

Investors can register their interest in the proposed Offer by contacting a Joint Lead Manager as detailed below, or their usual financial adviser. Indications of interest will not involve an obligation or commitment to acquire any Bonds.