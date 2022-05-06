Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Nadia Lim 'Eurasian fluff' comments: Major fund manager sends please explain letter to DGL CEO and board

6 minutes to read
Simon Henry chief executive DGL Group. Photo / Supplied

Simon Henry chief executive DGL Group. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Andrea Fox and Tamsyn Parker

Milford Asset Management - one of the country's largest investment managers - has sent a please explain letter to DGL and called for a meeting after its chief executive reportedly made derogatory comments about My

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.