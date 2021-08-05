Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

My Food Bag expands into groceries, targeting growth from $37b retail food sector

4 minutes to read
My Food bag chief executive Kevin Bowler. Photo / Victoria Baldwin

My Food bag chief executive Kevin Bowler. Photo / Victoria Baldwin

Rahul Bhattarai
By:

Rahul Bhattarai is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

My Food Bag has started rolling out the next phase of its growth strategy, expanding into the broader online food and grocery market with a range of new products and recipes.

The company referred to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.