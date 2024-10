Zuru Toys co-founder Nick Mowbray. Photo / Alex Burton

Toymakers Zuru and Lego’s battle over bricks continues in Wellington’s Court of Appeal.

In July last year, High Court Justice Graham Lang ruled that the New Zealand toy company breached the Lego Group’s trademark when it printed “Lego brick compatible” on the packaging of its Max Build More products.

In the appeal, which Justices Rebecca Ellis, Francis Cooke, and Matthew Palmer heard on Wednesday, Zuru’s counsel, Julian Miles KC, alleged Zuru was “muzzled” by Lego.

