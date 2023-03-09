Voyager 2022 media awards
Rental properties: National unveils plan to fix housing include build-to-rent push, says ‘mum and dad’ landlords not the enemy

Anne Gibson
4 mins to read
Financial disincentives against owning rental properties would be axed by National. Photo / Michael Craig

National is attacking the Government’s financial disincentives aimed at landlords and says it plans to fix housing under a multi-pronged strategy including a build-to-rent push.

Chris Bishop, National’s housing spokesman, addressed today’s NZ Property Conference

