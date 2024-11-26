ANZ has cut its mortgage rates ahead of Wednesday's Official Cash Rate decision. Photo / NZME

ANZ is cutting most of its fixed home loan interest rates ahead of Wednesday’s Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision.

The largest of the cuts will be to its six-month terms, which drop 26 basis points (bps) for both the special (6.24%) and standard (6.84%) rates.

The bank’s standard one-year fixed-term rate will fall 20bps from 6.59% to 6.39%. Its special one-year rate also drops 20bps to 5.79%.

ANZ’s special and standard two- and three-year fixed rates will be cut 10bps.

The bank is also making changes to some of its term deposit rates, the largest of which is a 25bps cut to its 210-day terms (5%).