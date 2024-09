ANZ said it considered a range of factors when reviewing interest rates, including the Official Cash Rate, wholesale rates and the need to balance the interests of borrowers and savers.

The bank is also cutting interest rates by 10-15bps for its term deposits from 180 days to five years.

ANZ’s 180-day term deposit option now sits at 5.65%. Its one-year and two-year rates will drop to 5.1% and 4.55% respectively.

The Reserve Bank’s new forecast rate track suggests the OCR, currently 5.25%, will fall to at least 5% by the end of the year and to at least 4.5% by June next year.

The bank makes its next OCR decision on October 9.