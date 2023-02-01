Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mortgage holders are coping - for now at least

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
The portion of banks’ mortgage debt deemed “non-performing” remained low at 0.3 per cent in December. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The portion of banks’ mortgage debt deemed “non-performing” remained low at 0.3 per cent in December. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Mortgage holders collectively coped with paying a record amount of interest in the final three months of 2022.

They paid $3.5 billion of interest to banks in the December quarter – 53 per cent more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business