Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mortgage arrears climbing as interest rate pressure builds

Cameron Smith
By
5 mins to read
Rising interest rates are putting more pressure on homeowners. Photo / 123RF

Rising interest rates are putting more pressure on homeowners. Photo / 123RF

Mortgage arrears rose sharply in January to a near three-year high as households continue to be squeezed by rising costs and interest rates, data from credit bureau Centrix shows.

The number of households behind on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business